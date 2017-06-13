× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30PM CDT for Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 630 PM CDT

* At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milford, or

near Stockland, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stockland, Milford, Sheldon and Woodland.