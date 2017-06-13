× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4PM CDT for portions of McHenry and Boone Counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4PM CDT for southwestern McHenry and southern Boone Counties in Illinois.

At 324 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belvidere,

moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Belvidere, Poplar Grove and Timberlane.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…