Posted 3:57 PM, June 13, 2017

taken in Sugar Grove, didn't see too much severe weather but had some very interesting cloud formations and coloring

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northwestern Will County in Illinois.

* At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainfield,

moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield and Crest

Hill.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 258 and 266.

