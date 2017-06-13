× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northwestern Will County in Illinois

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northwestern Will County in Illinois.

* At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainfield,

moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield and Crest

Hill.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 258 and 266.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…