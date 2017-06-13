Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northwestern Will County in Illinois
The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 4:30PM CDT for northwestern Will County in Illinois.
* At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainfield,
moving east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield and Crest
Hill.
Including the following interstate…
I-55 between mile markers 258 and 266.
Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic…