Person stabbed multiple times on busy North Side street

CHICAGO — A person was stabbed multiple times along a busy street on Chicago’s North Side.

Police say the victim was attacked in the 4200 block of North Lincoln in they city’s North Center neighborhood.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where his or her condition is unknown.

No word yet on any arrests.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.