Paul Lisnek discusses Jeff Sessions’ role in the Russian investigation

CHICAGO -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this afternoon, in its investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Tuesday, WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek discussed Sessions' testimony and its effect on the investigation.

Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation in March, after acknowledging he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. twice last year.

He's expected to be asked Tuesday if he played a role in the firing of James Comey.

Sessions could cite executive privilege while being questioned.

