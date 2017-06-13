× Oscar Lopez Rivera says Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise ‘Hamilton’ role in Chicago this summer

CHICAGO — Puerto Rican nationalist and activist Oscar Lopez Rivera says he will see Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton this summer in Chicago.

Lopez Rivera, who grew up in Chicago, was convicted of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government in 1981 while leading the Puerto Rican independence group FALN.

President Barack Obama commuted Lopez Rivera’s sentence in January and at the time, “Hamilton” creator Miranda tweeted he will play Alexander Hamilton at a Chicago performance in honor of the commutation.

Y @MMViverito, when you talk to Don Oscar, díle I've got a show for him in Chicago. It'll be my honor to play Hamilton the night he goes.

🇵🇷 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017

In an interview with WBEZ in Chicago, Rivera said he will attend a performance of “Hamilton” “the last week of August” and Miranda will perform.

Spokespeople for both “Hamilton” and Miranda tell WBEZ they have no knowledge and cannot confirm the information.