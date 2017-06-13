Officers save dog who fell into Lake Michigan after fleeing crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers are credited rescuing a dog that fled from car crash and fell into Lake Michigan.

It happened 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police say a Toyota Camry swerved in front of a GMC Terrain, and then the Terrain hit a Chevy Malibu. Then, a Dodge Durango, which was in the far left lane, was struck by the Malibu on the driver's side. The dog was inside one of the vehicles, but it's still unclear which one.

The dog fled the scene and then jumped into Lake Michigan. Police were able to pull the dog out of the lake to safety.

Police are detaining someone who fled from the Camry after the crash. Occupants from the Terrain and the Malibu were taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

The officers who rescued the dog are speaking with WGN-TV Tuesday afternoon. We'll bring you more details on this story as we get them.