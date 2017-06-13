Officers honored for heroics during Back of the Yards shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four Chicago police officers were honored Tuesday for their heroic actions during gunfire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Gang members allegedly ambushed and shot two officers during a stake out on May 2nd.

The officers returned fire. Then, two detectives raced to the scene to chase the suspects and saved the wounded officers' lives.

The officers were honored as part of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Officer of the Month program.

The gunmen were eventually arrested near the scene.