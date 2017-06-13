× Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today, generally north of Interstate-80

The National Storm Prediction Center has the portion of the Chicago area generally north of Interstate-80 in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The main risk will be damaging winds – isolated large hail is possible. A weak frontal boundary along the Illinois-Wisconsin border combined with anticipated on-shore easterly winds developing could combine to trigger a few strong thunderstorms over our area, mainly north of Interstate-80 this afternoon/early evening. Note the center of severe storm activity is to our west and northwest with a Slight to Moderate Risk of severe storms over portions of Minnesota, the eastern Dakotas, eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, a setup conducive to more widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development during the afternoon into the overnight hours will exist here. As a result almost the entire Chicago area has been outlooked for a Slight Risk of severe storms (see yellow-shaded area on the Wednesday/Wednesday night severe weather outlook map below depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday/Wednesday night…