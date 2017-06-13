Lunchbreak: Massaman chicken curry, prepared by chef Arun Sampanthavivat, Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Chef Arun Sampanthavivat

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

4156 N. Kedzie

Chicago

(773) 539-1909

www.arunsthai.com

Mussaman Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken legs

8 fingerling potatoes

1 cup chicken stock

1 1/2 cups coconut milk (1 can or 300 ml)

2 bay leaves

1 Tbs cooking oil

2 cups cooking oil (for frying chicken)

1 Tbs fried shallot (2 pieces)

Mussaman Curry Paste

Ingredients:

1 piece lemon grass, sliced thin

2 thin slices galangal (Thai ginger)

7 cloves garlic, chopped

2 shallots, chopped

2 tsp cilantro stems, minced

2 pieces guajillo, presoaked and seeded

1/2 tsp Kaffir lime rind, minced

2 tsp shrimp paste

Spices (toasted of fried)

Ingredients:

2-3 cloves

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp black or white pepper

1 piece cinnamon

2 pieces star anise

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Seasoning

Ingredients:

2 tsp salt

1 Tbs palm sugar

1 Tbs tamarind juice

2-3 Tbs fish sauce

Directions:

Pound Mussaman curry paste with mortar and pestle (food processor or blender). Omit cinnamon, anises and cloves. Set aside. Lightly fry the chicken in a saute pan. Set aside. Boil fingerling potatoes al dente. Set aside. Heat up cooking oil in a pot. Add half portion of coconut milk. Add curry paste and stir until fragrant. Add chicken and the rest of coconut milk. Add chicken stock. Add bay leaves, cinnamon, star anise and cloves. Add roasted peanuts. Season to taste with all seasoning. Simmer until chicken is tender. Sprinkle fried shallots. Turn off heat and serve with rice.