Free year of unlimited service? Sprint wooing customers away from competitors

Sprint is going all out to steal customers to switch from Verizon.

Sprint is offering a year free unlimited service for a year to people who switch from rival carriers.

You keep your phone and number.

You won’t see any commercials for this pitch and you have to sign up online.

There are some minor fees, but other than that CNet reports its the real deal.

They also have a detailed explanation about the deal and a handy FAQ.