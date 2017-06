Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Taco Bell is giving away a free "Doritos Locos" taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday!

The nationwide deal is a part of Taco Bell's "steal a game, steal a taco" promotion, which was tied to the NBA finals.

The giveaway follows the visiting Golden State Warriors "stolen" road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three.

Promotion rules indicate that no purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one free taco per person while supplies last at participating locations.