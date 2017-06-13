Free summer movie series at Millennium Park begins today

Posted 8:30 AM, June 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31AM, June 13, 2017

CHICAGO — Summer is here and that means the return of free movies at Millennium Park.

“The Blues Brothers” kicks off the season as the first movie that will be screened on the Great Lawn at Jay Prtizker Pavilion this year.

You can catch movies at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from June 13 through Sept. 5.

Here’s the full list:

The Blues Brothers – June 13
1980, Rated R, 132 minutes
This screening is presented in conjunction with the Chicago Blues Festival, happening June 9–11, in its new location in Millennium Park.

Caddyshack – June 20
1980, rated R, 98 minutes

Julie and Julia – June 27
2009, rated PG-13, 123 minutes

El Norte – July 11
1983, rated R, 141 minutes
Screened in Spanish with English subtitles

La La Land – July 18
2016, rated PG-13, 128 minutes

Network – July 25
1976, rated R, 121 minutes

Bend it Like Beckham – August 1
2002, rated PG-13, 112 minutes

FULL MOON DOUBLE FEATURE: Ghost and The Shining – August 8

Ghost
1990, rated PG-13, 127 minutes

The Shining
1980, rated R for strong violence, strong language, 144 minutes

Hidden Figures – August 15
2016, rated PG, 127 minutes

Five Heartbeats – August 22
1991, rated R, some sexual content, 122 minutes

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 80th Anniversary Family Daytime Screening
Thursday, August 24 at 10am
1937, rated G, 83 minutes

The Princess Bride – August 29
1987, rated PG, 98 minutes

Wayne’s World – September 5
1992, rated PG-13, 95 minutes