Flood Warning until 9:45PM CDT for southern Kankakee and north-central Iroquois Counties in Illinois
647 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Southern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…
North central Iroquois County in east central Illinois…
* Until 945 PM CDT
* At 644 PM CDT, the public reported flooding across the Kankakee,
Bradley, and Bourbonnais area due to thunderstorms with heavy
rain. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, St. Anne,
Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield,
Beaverville, Papineau and Irwin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.