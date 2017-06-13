× Flood Warning until 9:45PM CDT for southern Kankakee and north-central Iroquois Counties in Illinois

647 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

North central Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 644 PM CDT, the public reported flooding across the Kankakee,

Bradley, and Bourbonnais area due to thunderstorms with heavy

rain. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence, Herscher, St. Anne,

Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield,

Beaverville, Papineau and Irwin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.