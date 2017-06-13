× Flood Advisory until 10PM CDT for portions of Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois…

North central Ford County in east central Illinois…

Central Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 802 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in the past hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Watseka, Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, Ashkum, Cullom, Crescent City,

Danforth, Saunemin, Woodland, Cabery, Kempton and Emington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.