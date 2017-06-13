× Flash Flood Warning until 12:15AM CDT Wednesday for southeast Iroquois County and Benton County

617 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

Benton County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 1215 AM CDT/115 AM EDT/

* At 616 PM CDT/716 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Three to four inches

of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin

shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fowler, Stockland, Dunnington, Atkinson, Templeton, Barce, Freeland

Park, Lochiel, Milford, Oxford, Boswell and Earl Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.