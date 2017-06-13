Father charged in accidental fatal shooting of daughter during gun safety talk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. – An Indiana father has been charged in the accidental shooting of his 9-year-old daughter.

33-year-old Eric Hummel is charged with reckless homicide.

Police say he was showing his handgun to his two sons Saturday evening in an attempt to teach them gun safety.

In a tragic twist, his daughter Olivia entered the room and, according to the account he gave police, Hummel turned and pulled the trigger thinking there were no bullets in the gun.

Olivia was shot once in the head.

An officer arrived on the scene and began CPR. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Police say there's no indication Hummel was intoxicated at the time.

At school Olivia was described as a wonderful little girl who always wore her heart on her sleeve. Counselors were on hand Monday to help students, teachers and staff deal with the pain of her loss.

A vigil will be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Hobart High School.