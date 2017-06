Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - DePaul's new Wintrust Arena is expected to be ready in September, just in time for basketball.

When the doors do open, fans will be treated to some marquee matchups.

The Blue Demons men's team will host Notre Dame on November 11th, while the women's team squares of with Connecticut on December 8th.

General public season ticket sales begin July 1st with single-game tickets set to go on sale October 1st.