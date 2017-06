Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you be cured by a fake operation? Patients can recover if they just THINK they've had surgery, says expert.

Studies show placebo effect could actually be what makes patients feel better.

Surgeon Andrew Carr warned that the mind over matter perspective could apply to procedures like gastric balloons.

Surgery for endometriosis appears to work in part because people think it will. Some people were told that they had knee surgery, and they said they felt better as a result.