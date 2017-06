× 2 stabbed at North Ave beach

CHICAGO – Two men were stabbed at Chicago’s North Ave Beach Tuesday evening.

Official say a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were stabbed around 6 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old is in critical condition. The 35-year-old is stable.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet known.

Two stabbed at North Ave. beach during fight just after 6pm. But business as usual except for crime tape. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ksRyzKDkAC — Meghan Dwyer (@MeghanAnnDwyer) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.