White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Baltimore

* The Orioles swept the first series between these teams this season (three games May 5-7). Baltimore has won or tied the season series in every year since 2009 (38-23, .623 against the White Sox in that span).

* Baltimore was swept on the road against the Yankees over the weekend, getting outscored 38-8 in the three games. It was the most runs allowed by the Orioles in a three-game series since August 21-23, 2007 against Texas (41).

* Chicago lost at Cleveland yesterday, 4-2, in the rubber match of their three-game series. The White Sox have now played the most road games in MLB (38) and the fewest at home (23; second fewest is 26 by the Phillies).

* After three hits yesterday, Todd Frazier now has 13 hits in eight June games (.394 average). Frazier only had 17 hits in all of May (27 games, .185 average) and 11 hits in April (17 games, .183 average).

* Mike Pelfrey threw five shutout innings in his last home start and now sports a 2.84 ERA at home this season. Prior to 2017, he owned a 5.61 ERA in his previous five career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field (all as the visiting pitcher).

* Wade Miley’s ERA stands at 3.27, which is over two runs better than last season’s (5.37). Among pitchers who qualify for the ERA title each season, only Dallas Keuchel has a larger improvement in the AL (4.55 to 1.67).