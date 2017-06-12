White Sox draft third baseman Jake Burger with 11th overall pick

CHICAGO – Another big bat is headed to the South Side.

The White Sox used the eleventh pick in the draft to select Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger.

When Nick Hostetler and Garret Guest met with Burger, he stopped before the interview started and told them he's a huge Sox fan — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 13, 2017

Burger said his favorite players were Jim Thome and Paul Konerko. Thome, who scouted Burger, talked to Burger tonight after the pick — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 13, 2017

Burger was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year in 2016 as sophomore after batting .349 and swatting 21 home runs.

With the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox select 3B Jake Burger from @MissouriStBears. https://t.co/vuyft3pUVR—

Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) June 13, 2017

According to Burger’s MLB draft profile, the 6’2″, 210 pound slugger has been compared to Hunter Pence due to his “ability to get the job done in less than pretty fashion.”

ANOTHER BURGER BOMB! Missouri State's Jake Burger at it again… this time with a MOON SHOT! 🍔 💣 (via @MVCsports)pic.twitter.com/IOCDjRxl6O — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 26, 2017

Burger’s Bears were eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Sunday by fifth-ranked TCU.