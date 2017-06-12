× Treatment for BPH, enlarged prostate with Urolift

Sponsored content: Enlarged prostate affects as many at 70 percent of men by the time they are in their 60s. Advanced Urology Associates offers a state of the art minimally invasive procedure called UroLift. It has long term positive effects and enables men to keep their sexual function. Jane talks with Dr. Greg Andros about this procedure. Urolift moves the prostate to allow for proper functioning of the urethra without removing the prostate.

To learn more about UroLift, you can visit UroLift.com or contact Advanced Urology Associates at 847-572-5504. Advanced Urology Associates is designated as a UroLift Center of Excellence.

More About Urolift:

The UroLift procedure lifts and holds the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra. Benefits of UroLift include:

• Rapid symptom relief

• Symptom relief better than reported for medications¹

• Risk profile better than reported for surgical procedures such as TURP²

• Preservation of sexual function

• Return to normal activity in days not months

• Increased quality of life

• No ongoing BPH medications

• 19 clinical study publications; 4-years published clinical data

Information from Urolift.

Enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), can seriously impact quality of life. And conventional treatments like medication and surgery can have serious drawbacks, including impact on sexual function.

Urolift is the only FDA-cleared treatment with clinical data showing preservation of sexual function. It involves no ongoing BPH medication, no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, can be done under local anesthesia and typically takes less than an hour. Patients undergoing the UroLift procedure experience rapid symptom relief and recovery.