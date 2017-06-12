The hot summers of 1954, 1955 and 1956

Dear Tom,

I saw that in 1954, 1955 and 1956 a lot of summer records were made and were broken. Can you tell me more about those summer years?

Thanks,

Jeff Kozinski, Mokena

Joseph Korn, North Chicago

Dear Jeff and Joseph,

The decade of the 1950s brought the Chicago area some of its hottest summers of record, landing four in the top ten warmest-1955, 1959, 1953 and 1954. The 1955 summer ranks as the city’s all-time warmest dating back to 1871 with an average temperature of 76.4, buoyed by the city’s warmest July (81.3 degrees) and third warmest August (78.7 degrees). The decade also placed five years in the top ten with the most days of 90-degrees or higher- 1955 (46), 1953 (42), 1959 (39), 1952 (38) and 1954(36). When considering the city’s longest heat waves, the city has logged four 11- day runs of 90-degrees or higher, all of them in the 1950s.