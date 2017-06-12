Temperature relief along the lakefront—increasing chances of rain

Temperatures should cool-off along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline Tuesday courtesy of a developing on-shore easterly wind that should see readings dropping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s, while inland temperatures once again reach into the 90s.

Only .06 inch of rain has fallen into Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport rain gage since May 26, and soils in many parts of the area are showing signs of moisture stress. There is an old meteorological saying that “Drought begats drought”, meaning that a drought is self-perpetuating – the drier it gets, the harder it is to receive any meaningful rainfall. However the upper-level ridge of warm high pressure air looks to finally weaken and drift off to the east in the next couple days, allowing a frontal boundary to interact with the increasingly moist atmosphere.