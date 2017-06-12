× Study: jobs out of reach for many young adults

A new report by the University of Illinois/Chicago finds, almost one-fifth of young adults in Cook County are out of school and can’t get work.

More than one-third of black youths aren’t working.

And while both groups saw some improvement in the most recent year, Latino joblessness got worse.

Part of the problem is that, while job openings exist, they’re not where the job seekers live; and commuting expenses eat up much of that job income, especially for workers in minimum-wage jobs.