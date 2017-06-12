× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight CDT just north of the Chicago area across southern and central Wisconsin

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight CDT for southern and central Wisconsin and adjacent portions of Lake Michigan (Watch area displayed in dark-blue on the highlighted map).

Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail may occur with the strongest storms. Follow the storm development/movement on the current regional weather radar map below.

Current weather radar mosaic…