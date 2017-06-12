× Police board delays discipline for cops in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Board is delaying disciplinary proceedings for five police officers who face being fired for their roles in the Laquan McDonald shooting investigation.

This delay could eventually put the officers back on payroll, except for Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in McDonald’s 2015 killing. He will be disciplined once his criminal trial is over.

Van Dyke and four other officers are accused of making statements that were contradicted by the video of the shooting.

