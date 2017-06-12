Man who shot and killed mother on I-94 not guilty by reason of mental defect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the man who shot a Buffalo Grove woman when she and her family were returning from vacation is not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Tracy Czaczkowski was fatally shot in the neck in May 2016 while driving in the car with her family by 21-year-old Zachary Hays.

Hays fired the gun as he traveled down I-94. The family was returning from a trip to the Wisconsin Dells.

According to the Daily Herald, Tracy's husband, Greg, took the stand and said he relived that day every day since then and that he has a hole in his heart that will never heal. He also says he will remember the kindness of strangers who came to his aid that terrible day.

Hays has been ordered to spend 40 years in a mental institution. The most the judge could give him.

Hays has yet to stand trial for the killing of his neighbor earlier that day.