Lunchbreak: BBQ beans and bacon, prepared by Chicago BBQ Company chef Tom Ferguson and details about Porky’s Rib Fest

Chef Tom Ferguson

Chicago BBQ Company

2 Hunter Court

Burr Ridge

www.facebook.com/chicagobbqcompany

Event:

Porky’s Rib Fest

June 16-18

Toyota Park

7000 S. Harlem Avenue

Bridgeview

www.porkysribfest.com/

BBQ Beans and Bacon

Ingredients:

6 slices smoked bacon, chopped

1 large onion, chopped into 1/4 inch pieces

1 medium red or yellow bell pepper

1 16 oz. can pork and beans

1 16 oz. can butter beans

1 16 oz. can baked beans

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup blackstrap molasses

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon maple pepper

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon prepared yellow mustard

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook bacon until it begins to be transparent. Add chopped onion and red bell pepper and saute until soft. Add the beans and the remaining ingredients. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Serves 8-10.