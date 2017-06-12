Lunchbreak: BBQ beans and bacon, prepared by Chicago BBQ Company chef Tom Ferguson and details about Porky’s Rib Fest

Chef Tom Ferguson
Chicago BBQ Company
2 Hunter Court
Burr Ridge
www.facebook.com/chicagobbqcompany
Event:
Porky’s Rib Fest
June 16-18
Toyota Park
7000 S. Harlem Avenue
Bridgeview
www.porkysribfest.com/
BBQ Beans and Bacon
Ingredients:
6 slices smoked bacon, chopped
1 large onion, chopped into 1/4 inch pieces
1 medium red or yellow bell pepper
1 16 oz. can pork and beans
1 16 oz. can butter beans
1 16 oz. can baked beans
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup blackstrap molasses
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon maple pepper
1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 Tablespoon prepared yellow mustard
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook bacon until it begins to be transparent. Add chopped onion and red bell pepper and saute until soft. Add the beans and the remaining ingredients. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Serves 8-10.