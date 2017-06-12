Kevin Dziepak talks Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sixty-two games into the 2017 season, the Cubs are just an average team.

That's not a shot at the club, it's just the truth. After salvaging a win over the Rockies on Sunday, the Cubs entered Monday's game with the Mets at 31-31.

In the NL Central, it keeps them in the division title race easily. Yet after winning a championship that's not good enough for a fan base that continues to demand the best from a talented roster.

Meanwhile the White Sox's most anticipated talent is still about two years away from arriving on the South Side. For now, the fans are in the early stages of rebuilding in an aggressive strategy by general manager Rick Hahn.

Kevin Dziepak of 670 The Score appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both teams with Jarrett Payton. To watch the segment's on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.