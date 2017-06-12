Home explosion levels most of neighborhood, Community begins cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARENGO, Ill. -- Dozens of people have been displaced from their homes after a house explosion rocked a neighborhood in Marengo Sunday.

Families are scrambling to clean up and board up after a gas explosion rocked the neighborhood Sunday just before 5 a.m.

Officials say 18 homes so far have been condemned. About 45 others were damaged by the blast that caught nearby houses on fire and moved homes off their foundations.

Monday, people from all over the area came to see the damage and offer a helping hand. Insurance companies and appraisers filled the streets as people attempted to board up the damage.

The people say the residents of the home that exploded are still on vacation but have seen the damage in photos sent by neighbors.

Some of the homes are completely destroyed.

A town meeting was held Monday afternoon for the affected families.

More information, including information on donating, at http://www.cityofmarengo.com/