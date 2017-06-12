× Forbes releases ‘2017 Celebrity 100 List’ of highest-paid entertainers

NEW YORK, NY — Sean “Diddy” Combs ($130 mil), seizes the top spot on Forbes’ annual Celebrity 100 ranking of the world’s highest-paid celebrities

Nearly two decades after appearing on the cover of the first-ever Celebrity 100 issue, Diddy tops the list thanks to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a partnership with Diageo’s Ciroc vodka and selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million.

Beyoncé is in the No. 2 spot: her $105 million payday, resulting from her Formation World Tour and Lemonade release is the second-best haul of her career. Author J.K. Rowling ($95 mil) returns to the list at No. 3, followed by Drake ($94 mil) at No. 4. Drake, who has jumped significantly from his No. 69 rank in the 2016 list, more than doubled his fortune, with most of it from relentless tour dates, plus endorsements with the likes of Apple, Nike and Sprite.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, earning $93 million, rounds out the top five.

More info on the Forbes site.