Father accused of rubbing hot sauce into eyes of 2-month-old

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Minnesota man is accused of abusing his 2-month-old daughter, including rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in her eyes and blocking her airway until she turned blue, the Duluth News Tribune reports.

Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, of Moorhead, was charged Friday with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault.

A criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper alleges Foltz also snapped his daughter with a towel, burned her with hot water and threw fireworks in her face.

The abuse happened from about April 10 until May 30, according to the complaint.

Authorities learned of the abuse after the child’s mother brought her to the hospital with visible injuries.

When interviewed by police, Foltz admitted to some of the abuse, the newspaper reports, and also said he would think about ways to harm the baby while he was at work.

Foltz is being held under a $100,000 bond.