Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ NY Mets

* The Cubs beat the Rockies, 7-5, at Wrigley Field on Sunday, snapping their four-game losing streak in the process. Chicago had four home runs and 12 hits yesterday – its highest total of either in the last 20 games (had 14 hits and four HR on May 21 vs. Milwaukee).

* The Mets defeated the Braves, 2-1, at SunTrust Park yesterday, winning their third straight contest, and finishing up their six-game road trip with a mark of 4-2. New York has allowed exactly one run in each of its last three games – tied for its longest such streak since a franchise-high tying four-gamer in 1988.

* This is the first meeting of the season between the Cubs and Mets. New York outscored Chicago by a combined 32-11 in sweeping the clubs’ four-game series at Citi Field in 2016.

* John Lackey went 6.0 innings last Wednesday against the Marlins, but allowed five runs for the third time in his last four outings, and fell to 0-3 with a 6.65 ERA those starts. Lackey is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five career starts against the Mets, allowing three or fewer runs in each of those outings.

* Jacob deGrom allowed eight runs in 4.0 IP last Tuesday against the Rangers – the second straight outing that he’s lasted just 4.0 innings and allowed at least seven runs (0-2, 16.88 ERA in those starts). deGrom is 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

* Wilmer Flores went 9-for-25 (.360) with four homers against the Cubs in 2016 – tied for the most HR against Chicago by any player outside the Central Division. Four of Anthony Rizzo’s seven hits against the Mets last season left the yard – tied for the most home runs of any non-divisional opponent vs. New York.