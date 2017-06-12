Chicagoans plead for higher wages for caregivers in hearing with State lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- State lawmakers held a hearing for parents with kids of disabilities and others feeling the pain of the State's neglect to pay its bills.

Parents from Chicago suburbs packed the hearing to make their frustrations heard. Lawmaker's failure to make a budget and pay it's bills is hurting these caregivers.

One Elmhurst woman, Kathy Hanson, came with her son Matthew, who has Cerebral Palsy and his caregiver.

"The State has really dropped the ball here," Kathy said. "The staff we have are working long hours and they're burning out."

Kathy and others at the hearing plead for higher wages to fund support for group homes like her son's that has lost much of its staff.