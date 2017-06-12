Charges expected soon in brutal stabbing death of 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police continue to question a person of interest in the brutal stabbing death of a 12-year-old girl.

Police say charges are expected soon.

12-year-old Alexis Stubbs was found stabbed Sunday evening in her mother’s apartment in the 4600 block of North Beacon in Sheridan Park.

Alexis’s mother called 911 when he ex-boyfriend would not leave the apartment.

Both Alexis and her mom decided to wait outside for the officers to arrive. But Alexis went back inside to talk to a neighbor. A short time later, her mother heard screams and found Alexis on the floor with stab wounds.

Police believe the 5th grader was stabbed and beaten to death by her mother’s ex-boyfriend who has a lengthy criminal record that includes a conviction for domestic battery.

The suspect fled the scene, but police found him hiding in a nearby Port-O-Potty by tracking his cellphone.

There are reports they also found a hammer in a garbage can that was used in the attack.

The building manager says surveillance cameras placed throughout the building was able to capture part of the beating as it spilled out into the hallway.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, who has been spent some time with Alexis mother, tells WGN News she plans to donate her daughter’s organs so she can help others.

Police continue to investigate.