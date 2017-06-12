× Boy found at Rainbow Beach, police searching for his family

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are trying to identify a young boy who was found alone at Rainbow Beach Sunday night.

The boy is believed to be two or three years old but they do not know his name.

He is wearing grey shorts with white stripes, no shirt, and black Jordan brand gym shoes.

Rainbow Beach is located at 75th street on the South Side and the boy was found just before 10 p.m.

If you have any information, please call 9-1-1.