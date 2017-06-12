× Big sister helps deliver baby brother

JACKSON, Miss. — An extra special delivery for a mother giving birth at a hospital in Mississippi this week.

The doctor in the delivery room allowed the woman’s 12-year-old daughter to “catch” her baby brother.

The rare and emotional moment has given Jacee Dellapena a very special relationship with her new baby brother.

Jacee just wanted to see her brother’s birth, and got a lot more than she asked for.

At first her mother wasn’t sure about Jacee being so close to the action, but watching her daughter deliver 7 lb., 6 oz. Cayson Carraway was an emotional experience.

Jacee had plans to be a veterinarian but her mom says she bets the 12-year-old starts thinking about a career as an OB/GYN.

She already has the experience!