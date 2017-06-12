× Air Pollution Action Day in effect Midnight tonight until Midnight Tuesday night for much of the Chicago area

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has initiated an Air Pollution Action Day effective Midnight CDT tonight until Midnight CDT Tuesday night. The area is shaded in grey on the headlined map and includes the following cities…Chicago, Woodstock, Waukegan, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Oswego, Morris and Joliet.

An Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until Midnight CDT tonight for Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana.

Widespread Ozone or particulates will be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit outdoor activity.