× 2 men shot in apartment complex near suburban Arlington Heights

PALATINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Two men were shot in an apartment complex in unincorporated Palatine Township near the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting in the area around 12:40 p.m. Monday, and police responding to the scene discovered two men had been shot, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

According to police, one man had serious injuries and the other had what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, and both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The shooting is being investigated by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.