More 90s on the way as early heat continues

The mercury climbed into the low and mid-90s across the Chicago area Sunday, aided by gusty southwest winds. The city’s second straight day of 90s was accompanied by dew points in the 50s, still in the comfortable range. The hot weather is expected to continue at least through Tuesday, but discomfort will noticeably increase as dew points climb into the 60s. More clouds and some much-needed showers and thunderstorms may hold the mercury in the middle and upper 80s later in the week, though additional 90s can’t be ruled out. More pleasant conditions should arrive next weekend.

A line of severe thunderstorms known as a derecho swept across the Upper Midwest Saturday night and Sunday accompanied by high winds and hail, causing power outages and widespread tree damage.

