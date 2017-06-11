× House explodes in Marengo, forces evacuation

MARENGO, Ill. — A house exploded overnight in Far Northwest suburban Marengo.

It happened in the 500 block of 7th Circle, just before 5 a.m.

The explosion triggered a massive fire that spread to at least two homes.

Several others homes were damaged by the blast.

Neighbors say the people who live in the house that exploded, are on vacation.

Next door neighbors were initially trapped, but did eventually make it out.

There are no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Fire departments from McHenry, Boone, Kane, and DeKalb counties put the fire out.

It’s believed a gas leak caused the explosion, but that is still under investigation.

Homes on several blocks around the blast were evacuated as a precaution.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.