Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Colorado

* The Colorado Rockies made quick work of the Chicago Cubs with a 9-1 victory yesterday, improving their record to 9-3 over Chicago since the start of last season.

* Colorado held a 3-0 lead through four yesterday, continuing their early-game success with MLB-best +63 run differential in innings 1-4.

* Anthony Rizzo has struggled a bit at the plate this season, but much of that struggle has occurred outside of Wrigley Field. He is hitting .320 at home and only .158 on the road.

* Cubs fans have seen more than their fair share of immediate deficits when heading to Wrigley for a game this season, with the team allowing a first-inning run in 19 home games already this year.