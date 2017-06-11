Chicago sunny and hot as severe storms rake Northwoods
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
What is the earliest-in-the year date for severe weather in the Chicago area?
New severe thunderstorm warning for south portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 2pm includes much of Cook County- Warning canceled as storms move east of the area
All severe thunderstorm warnings that were in effect for the Chicago Metro area have now expired – Gusty storms still moving through northwest Indiana
Marginal Risk of severe storms across portions of the Chicago-area
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
More reports from tonight’s severe thunderstorms