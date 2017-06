Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON -- At TITLE Boxing Club the only opponent is a 100-pound heavy bag, but it's no less intense as participants burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. From youth classes to interval training, they say it's great for cross training, agility, speed, and hand-eye coordination.

WGN's Maggie Carlo grabbed some gloves to see what it's like to "get fit without getting hit."