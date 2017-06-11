8 Shot In Lawndale Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Eight people were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early this morning, just blocks from Douglas Park.

Chicago Police say just after 3 AM, a large group had gathered in the intersection of South Christiana Street and Douglas Boulevard. Witnesses say that's when nearly 40 shots rang out, hitting eight people. One witness tells his stepfather that he saw one man get shot in the back.

Several victims drove themselves to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital, where now six people are being treated. The other two are at Stroger Hospital. They're all expected to make a full recovery.

Chicago Police have not released details yet about the shooters or what led up to it, but they are investigating.