× Air Quality Alert for Lake and Porter Counties Indiana Midnight CDT tonight until Midnight CDT Sunday night

Because of elevated ozone levels an Air Quality Action Day is in effect from Midnight CDT Saturday night until Midnight CDT Sunday for Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana. This includes the cities of Gary and Valparaiso.

Due to heat, abundant sunshine and stable atmospheric conditions, unhealthy ozone levels are expected to be reached. Individuals sensitive to these conditions should take appropriate precautions.