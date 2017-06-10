6 vehicles ‘burned completely,’ others damaged by fire in Loop parking garage

CHICAGO — A fire in a parking garage in the Loop Saturday afternoon left six vehicles “burned completely” and six others damaged, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Update 6 vehicles were burned completely 6 cars were damaged. 5 people were initially evacuated from structure. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 10, 2017

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 7th floor of at the 15-story parking garage at 17 E. Adams around 1 p.m. Saturday. A handful of people were evacuated and no one was found inside the structure during a sweep, CFD said. Firefighters on the scene called for additional manpower as temperatures in Chicago reached the high 80’s.

Msg:SBHR EMSPL1 17 E ADAMS 15 STORY PARKING GARAGE auto on fire. CFD Media on scene pic.twitter.com/QW7QVDeQQ8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 10, 2017

