CHICAGO – The White Sox are rolling the dice on a former top 100 prospect.

The team claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from Pittsburgh Friday.

Hanson had just 11 hits in 57 plate appearances with the Pirates this season before being designated for assignment last week.

The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native fared far better in his seven minor-league seasons, where he was a .281 hitter with 136 doubles, 71 triples, 53 home runs, 316 RBI and 205 stolen bases in 719 games.